JJC Skillz celebrates ex-wife Funke Akindele on her birthday

Details: On Wednesday, August 24th JJC took to his Instagram account to celebrate Funke Akindele on her birthday. In the Instagram post, JJC posted a compilation video of Funke Akindele with the caption: "Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji 🎂@funkejenifaakindele I pray our children to embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations.🙏🏽 Today is your day 🥳 celebrate and live to the fullest 🤩Long life and prosperity."
JJC Skillz has taken to his Instagram account to celebrate Funke Akindele on her birthday.
Did this come as a surprise?: They might have been some doubts in some quarters about the chances of JJC wishes Funke Akindele a chance given the situation between them.
The friction between the ex-partners was quite public as JJC earlier announced his separation from Funke Akindele over unresolved issues.
The misunderstanding between Funke Akindele and JJC's son was said to be a contributor to the couple's separation and amid these issues, there appeared to be no love lost between them.
While the birthday wish could have come as a surprise, it shouldn't be a surprise given the history between the two and the fact they are co-parents.
