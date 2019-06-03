Okay guys, the coolest story youd be reading today is that Jay-Z has left the millionaires club as he is now a billionaire.

According to the latest rankings by Forbes, Jay-Z has joined the billionaire gang with his estimated wealth climbing the $1B mark, making him the first hip-hop artist to attain such position.

According to Variety, the artist’s primary holdings follow, which Forbes calculated by “looking at the artist’s stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne applying our customary discount to private firms then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle,” which were then vetted by “a roster of outside experts.”

Here are Jay-Z's line of businesses and how he has been able to amass so much wealth;

Armand de Brignac champagne: $310 million, Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million, $220 million. D’Ussé cognac: $100 million, Tidal streaming service: $100 million, Roc Nation: $75 million, Music catalog: $75 million, Art collection: $70 million and his Real estate business which is worth $50 million.

Let's not also forget about his nine-figure ownership stakes in his Roc Nation empire and Tidal streaming service.