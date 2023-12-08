Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs on 40th b'day [photos]

On Tuesday, December 6, 2023, the day after her birthday, the beneficiaries of her benevolence were presented with accredited certificates and full start-up kits at a graduation ceremony in the Mepe St. Kizito Displaced Camp in the North Tongu constituency.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who shared Jackie’s remarkable kind gesture, disclosed that her “skills facilitators were chosen from the best institutions across the country.”

“Jackie’s timely skills training and empowerment initiative will go a long way to benefit many distressed dependents, including children and the aged,” the lawmaker said. “By this unique compassionate gesture, Jackie Appiah is proverbially teaching our VRA-induced flood victims how to fish instead of merely giving them fish.”

Ablakwa further disclosed that out of awe at Jackie’s gesture and his undying love for his constituents, he supported her gesture with cash grants to the facilitators and all apprentices, which could serve as start-up capital.