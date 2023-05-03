Iyanya details encounter with female fan from Davido's 'Timeless' concert

As previously reported, Iyanya took to Twitter to express his interest in a lady who caught his eye while he was performing at the event held at TBS. Within 24 hours, the lady was found and connected with the singer.

However, the news was met with mixed reactions, as it was revealed that she had attended the concert with her boyfriend. Iyanya has now made an official announcement on Twitter about what happened after they met.

Iyanya found out that Florence had been battling depression due to a close relative's cancer. In a bid to help put a smile on her face, Iyanya had his team bring Florence to Lagos, where they arranged for her accommodation, clothes, eyewear, and hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also took her on a boat cruise and gave her an iPhone and LV perfume to make her feel special.

He said in parts, "You all remember how it started two Sundays ago when I sighted an amazing girl at Davido’s Timeless concert. She was eyeing me throughout my performance; I couldn’t forget her beautiful smile, and I tweeted about it.

"Luckily, Florence reached out; I tweeted her picture, and I asked my team to reach out to her. While her conversation went on with the team, we found out she has been depressed and only came for the Davido concert as a way to make herself happy. My team asked why she was depressed, and she told us one of her close relatives had been battling cancer. When I was informed, I felt like it would be nice to give her a treat in Lagos.

"I had my team contact her and make plans for her to come to Lagos so I could help put a smile on her face. Life is too short not to spread kindness. NB: I only met Florence for the first time on the boat, and my team dropped her off at her hotel. I didn’t bring her here for any other agenda but to make sure she was happy after all she'd been through. Thank you all, and keep supporting the movement."

ADVERTISEMENT