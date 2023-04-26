The sports category has moved to a new website.
Davido is coming with ‘Timeless’ tour in North America

Babatunde Lawal

The ‘Timeless’ concert, featuring the sensational singer, concluded on a high note last Sunday, April 23, 2023, with an electrifying performance in Lagos, Nigeria, after thrilling audiences in New York and London.

The tour is set to hit six cities from July 1 to 15, 2023.

The highly anticipated tour comes hot on the heels of the release of Davido's fourth album, which features 17 tracks and dropped on March 31, 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the megastar revealed the tour schedule and announced that tickets will go on sale starting Friday.

He wrote, “Straight from one of the biggest shows I’ve done in years into the official announcement of the TIMELESS TOUR. The grind is TIMELESS, the music is TIMELESS, we are TIMELESS. Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY! Drop your you’re coming out! Can’t wait to see yo.”

The tour is set to hit six cities from July 1 to 15, 2023, including Washington, D.C., Houston, Chicago, Boston, and Toronto, with the first show taking place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Fans can expect electrifying performances and unforgettable moments as Davido takes his latest album to the stage across North America.

See dates below:

  • July 1 – Washington, D.C.
  • July 7 – Houston, TX
  • July 8 – Chicago, IL
  • July 13 – Boston, MA
  • July 15 – Toronto, ON

Following the album's release, Timeless has been gaining massive traction, amassing millions of streams on global music platforms. Notably, on April 10, it secured an impressive 37th spot on the prestigious United States Billboard 200 chart, a remarkable achievement for an African album.

Davido - 'Timeless'
Davido - 'Timeless' Pulse Nigeria

Just a week earlier, the album had also set a new record for the highest first-day streaming numbers for an African album on Apple Music, further cementing Davido's status as a global music phenomenon.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

