ADVERTISEMENT
Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Babatunde Lawal

"In the midst of happiness, there is brutal danger."

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

The incident occurred on April 23, 2023, as Davido performed his latest album for the first time in Nigeria at the renowned venue, known for accommodating over 50,000 fans.

As Davido dazzled the audience with his performance, a fan unexpectedly stormed the stage and approached him in a menacing manner. However, the quick-thinking singer swiftly turned around and almost threw a punch at the intruder before security personnel intervened and escorted the individual offstage.

The viral video of the altercation has caused a buzz on social media, with many applauding Davido's ability to defend himself and handle the situation with composure, while others speculate on the motive behind the fan's actions.

This is the first time the singer has performed the albulm publicly. He first performed songs off his new album in Irvine Plaza, New York, before dazzling fans in London. Davido also performed two songs off the album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Despite the unexpected interruption, the concert continued to captivate the audience with its electrifying performances and unforgettable moments.

Babatunde Lawal

