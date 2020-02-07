Nigerian singer, Iyanya has been arraigned before a court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a car.

According to The Nation, the music star was arraigned before the Igbosere High court in Lagos before Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was brought before the court by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Ikoyi for stealing a car.

The report says that the police filed the one-count charge marked LD/9024c/2019, against the singer on March 15, 2019.

Iyanya failed to appear in court for arraignment, despite allegedly being served with the charge and hearing notice, following which the arraignment was adjourned six times.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile threatened to invoke the power of the court after the music star refused to show up at court. On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Iyanya showed up at court where the charge was read before him.

Iyanya was at some point signed to Don Jazzy's MAVIN Records after he fell out with former record label mate, Ubi Franklin

The court heard that the defendant allegedly dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked MAVINIY, with Chassis and Engine numbers JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and 2TR1385954.

The SUV in question is said to belong to ‘The Temple Management Company Ltd. After the charges were read, Iyanya pleaded not guilty. The prosecuting counsel, however, prayed that the court remand the singer in prison custody.

This was however opposed by Iyanya's lawyer, Mr Williams A. He prayed the court to release the musician to him and undertook to produce him in court on the next adjournment. Justice Okikiolu-Ighile granted the defense counsel’s prayer and released him to his counsel.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile adjourned till February 27 and March 17, for ruling on Iyanya’s bail application and commencement of trial.