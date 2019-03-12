A few days ago, Iyanya kicked off a series of interviews with some media houses and it looked like he was on one mission only which was to talk about his sour relationship with former business partner, Ubi Franklin.

His most recent interview, with Daddy Freeze on Cool FM, gives a very detailed and explosive revelation of how things went from sweet to messy in just few years. Iyanya revealed how he was sidelined in the business affairs of the record label they once ran together.

Even though there are always two sides to a story, here are five things Iyanya said about Ubi Franklin during his exclusive interview with Daddy Freeze.

1.Made Men creation

Iyanya also revealed to Daddy Freeze how the name came about. According to him, former label mate, Emma Nyra gave them the name while they were trying to come up with a name for their label.

"The name Made Men was given to us by Emma Nyra. We all sat down and she said I see you guys are young guys, you guys are all struggling and I think Made Men would be a good name and we all just caught it like that and we said yea let's work with that," he said.

2. No account of Tekno's finances

According to Iyanya, Ubi gave Tekno the impression that he didn't like him which he later found out. He went on to reveal that despite the fact that Tekno made N30M from his hit song 'Duro,' he got only N145K.

"Tekno told me that he won't lie to me that since Duro came out that he has made over N30M. I had gotten only N145K from Tekno's career for the whole time. Do you know why I was this open to him? I didn't want him to think I was just here on the boss side, chopping your money and the whole thing, so I was like bro why would I hate you? I don't even take your money...that's how much I love you, I don't go for your money because I know you are young and you just started so whatever you are making now, I cant struggle that stuff with you. He was like no no no bro...i don't think you understand me, I have made over N30M from Duro. That was the first fight I had with Ubi, it was so serious," he said.

3. Being sidelined in Made Men registration

For Iyanya trusting anyone in the business became very hard for him and changed his life forever after he found out that Triple MG which was supposed to partnership business registered in Ubi Franklin and his name had his name missing in the document.

"Before this Ubi had already brought this CAC form to me, when I signed this thing...those who know are still alive and if they are hearing me now they can testify to this. When I signed those papers, this guy took those papers and he left my room. After one year I was just moving around and an old classmate told me to go to CAC that I deserve a right... I took a flight to Abuja without telling anyone and found out my name was not on the document rather it was Ubi and his brothers' name that was on the document," he said.

He went on revealed how Ubi Franklin begged him after he found out about the CAC registration.

4. Lies of hate towards Tekno

One of the biggest revelations in the course of the interview was when Iyanya revealed how Ubi Franklin pushed the narrative that he didn't like Tekno. However, he said he was able to clear his name after he got into a private conversation with Tekno.

"I was in the car with Tekno when he said 'Hey bro, I can't believe you are talking to me like this and you are being free with me and he said because Ubi said you don't like me' and I'm like why? What did you do to me that would make me hate you? I have always loved you from time. That made me realize that there was a problem," he said.

5. Ubi has ruined so many lives

On a final note, Iyanya who was visibly angry said Ubi Franklin has ruined so many lives and prayed that one day he would change.

"Because I'm tired of this thing, you are messing so many people's lives up. I'm not trying to run you down, I'm talking to you to change. The reason I'm coming to talk like this is because you don't know the many lives you have ruined, you don't know that you've ruined so many people's minds and all of them in this time that we are will come out and talk. Its time for you to change if you are watching me...Tekno one day will come out and speak the truth," he said.