'I'll personally make sure you never see the light of day' - Tonto Dikeh says as she drags alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

The movie star made her threats known via her Instagram page on Friday, April 23, 2021.

"If the allegations are true, I hope he rots in jail and they do same to him when his soap drops. If this is true I will personally make sure he never sees the light of day," she wrote.

"We will together as women stand up and use our voice to make awareness of what this man has done."

It would be recalled that Baba Ijesha was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for defiling a 14-year-old girl.