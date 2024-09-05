Iyabo Ojo celebrates as her lover's daughter gives birth

On September 4, 2024, the veteran took to Instagram to celebrate her lover Paul Okoye's daughter, Vanessa Okoye, who just welcomed her first child.

Expressing her excitement, she wrote, "Yay! I'm officially a grandmother! Congratulations, my darling @vanzyvanz. Welcome to motherhood, kisses to my darling baby! I can't wait to see you and the baby. Sending lots of love and kisses, I'm so excited, Obimbimbim @pauloo2104, the latest grandpa congratulations. I love you both."

Okoye reacted to Ojo's post, equally embracing his status as a new grandpa, writing, "New Grandpa in town 😂😂🤪🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️"

"Thank You Mama, ❤️🥹" Vanessa wrote.

Happy fans and followers also took to the comment section to felicitate with the family on the newest addition.

A follower wrote, "Congratulations to the Iyabo's and Paulo's families in general. I personally won't get tired of congratulating people until it's my turn."

"I am so happy for you mama, this baby is going to live a healthy life forever, Amen," another fan wrote.

Earlier that day, Vanessa announced the birth of her daughter, Zariah Nwamaka Okoye, on Instagram.