Iyabo Ojo celebrates as her lover's daughter gives birth

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is excited to become a grandmother officially.

Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye are grandparents [Premium Times]
Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye are grandparents [Premium Times]

On September 4, 2024, the veteran took to Instagram to celebrate her lover Paul Okoye's daughter, Vanessa Okoye, who just welcomed her first child.

Expressing her excitement, she wrote, "Yay! I'm officially a grandmother! Congratulations, my darling @vanzyvanz. Welcome to motherhood, kisses to my darling baby! I can't wait to see you and the baby. Sending lots of love and kisses, I'm so excited, Obimbimbim @pauloo2104, the latest grandpa congratulations. I love you both."

Okoye reacted to Ojo's post, equally embracing his status as a new grandpa, writing, "New Grandpa in town 😂😂🤪🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️"

"Thank You Mama, ❤️🥹" Vanessa wrote.

Happy fans and followers also took to the comment section to felicitate with the family on the newest addition.

A follower wrote, "Congratulations to the Iyabo's and Paulo's families in general. I personally won't get tired of congratulating people until it's my turn."

"I am so happy for you mama, this baby is going to live a healthy life forever, Amen," another fan wrote.

Earlier that day, Vanessa announced the birth of her daughter, Zariah Nwamaka Okoye, on Instagram.

Her caption read, "My Beautiful Baby Girl has made me whole. My darling Daughter, you are the missing piece I never knew I needed, the missing beat in my heart. Today, a new chapter unfolds, a new journey begins, and I promise to pour my entire soul into nurturing, guiding, and loving you. You will be the sunshine that brightens every day, the calm in every storm, and the safe haven where love resides. I am forever changed, forever grateful, and forever in love with you, my sweet girl. Welcome to the world, my precious one."

Iyabo Ojo celebrates as her lover's daughter gives birth

