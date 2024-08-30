ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has undergone a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and lip fillers, and she says it was worth it.

Mercy Eke has been open about her cosmetic procedures
Mercy Eke has been open about her cosmetic procedures

Recommended articles

Eke appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the Love is a Game show, where she disclosed her motivations behind her surgeries and cosmetic procedures, stating that her very BBL was spurred by pressure in 2018.

The reality TV star, who has been open about her journey, said, "To be very truthful, it was the trend at the time. I think this was around 2018 and it was the trend, peer pressure and everyone was doing it. I had a very good form and it wasn't bad, the stomach was too much."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was really scared when I wanted to do it; I didn't tell my mum because I didn't want anyone to discourage me. So it was me and two of my other friends, we planned it, paid and did it together."

Eke described the post-BBL experience as painful including the discomfort of having to lay on her stomach for about 14 days to avoid pressure on her bum.

Eke stated, "Getting your body massaged after the surgery is the painful part, also not being able to sleep on your bum for 14 days thereabout so you have to lay with your stomach. Also, when the nurses try to massage you to bring the water out."

Despite the initial discomfort and pain, Eke revealed that the procedures were worth it. She also debunked the narrative that she had surgeries done on her face, stressing that she only had fillers done.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained, "It was worth it. People keep saying that I touched my face so I keep posting throwbacks for them to see. I have only touched my lips, I had fillers done, it dissolves after 3 months and I feel like people need to be more educated."

"I had liposuction done and my bum is the softest you would even touch, it's just fat so it feels like water," she concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

What I meant when I said Chinwe is not my spec - BBNaija's Zion

What I meant when I said Chinwe is not my spec - BBNaija's Zion

Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians after release from prison

Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians after release from prison

Tito Da Fire releases 'Carry Go' an extraordinary journey through sound & emotion

Tito Da Fire releases 'Carry Go' an extraordinary journey through sound & emotion

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

Mariah Carey requests privacy in this time [Youtube/Mariahcarey]

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day