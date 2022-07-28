'I'll serve you in another life' - Israel DMW promises Davido

Nigerian music star Davido's aide, Israel DMW has promised to serve him in another lifetime.
The aide made this known via his Instagram Stories while reacting to the influence the music star had over the new visa he got from the United Kingdom.
“I just got another 2 yrs UK Visa into my life. Thanks my Oga. If I come another life again, it is you I will serve. E remains America ooh. Uruese Kakabo," he wrote.
Israel has been one of the many beneficiaries of Davido's large heart.
In January, the music star gifted Israel a brand new car.
"I am now a car owner o! Oga thank you sir!" he screamed as he jumped with excitement as the car was presented to him.
He was later involved in an accident with the same car a few weeks later.
It is not clear what exactly he does for the music star but he can be described as one of his loyal staff.
In 2021, the music star suspended Israel after he publicly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.
After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.
His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.
He later took to social media where he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his job.
He was later reinstated by the singer.
