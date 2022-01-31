RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido spoils loyal aide Israel DMW with Toyota Venza

Odion Okonofua

Israel celebrates as he gets car gift from his boss.

Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]
Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]

Nigerian singer Davido has gifted one of his aides, Israel DMW a brand new car.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a visibly excited Israel was presented the car by the music star.

"I am now a car owner o! Oga thank you sir!" he screamed as he jumped for excitement.

www.instagram.com

Israel is one of the many aides attached to Davido.

It is not clear what exactly he does for the music star but he can be described as one of his loyal staff.

In 2021, the music star suspended Israel after he publicly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

Israel DMW and music star Davido [NaijaPalsOnline]
Israel DMW and music star Davido [NaijaPalsOnline] Pulse Nigeria

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.

He later took to social media where he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his job.

Odion Okonofua

