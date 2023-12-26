Ireti Doyle was too embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act

She said, "I was embarrassed, I couldn't say it out loud for you long time. I don't even know why now that I'm thinking about it, but I was just embarrassed to say it. And I remember, you know, when something is gnawing at your very insides, all I knew was I just wanted to act."

Narrating the story, she said, "So I remember the the first time I would alter the words it was to a friend of mine. He said 'You have been moody. You've been crying. What is it?' You know, there's some people who see-see you and have more experience with you. So he was like 'What do you want? There's something you want.' And I was too embarrassed to say it out loud. I didn't say I want to act, I said something else. I said I wanted to be a star. That was the first thing that came out of my mouth and thankfully he didn't laugh at me. He then asked what I meant, then I said 'I want to act,' and he was like 'Now we know.'"