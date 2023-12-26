ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ireti Doyle was too embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She had the passion, but was shy to say it.

Ireti Doyle studied Mass communication, as well as Theatre Arts[Channels]
Ireti Doyle studied Mass communication, as well as Theatre Arts[Channels]

Recommended articles

Speaking on the latest episode of the Terms and Conditions podcast, the actress noted that in the early days of nursing a career for acting, she just couldn't bring herself to tell people.

She said, "I was embarrassed, I couldn't say it out loud for you long time. I don't even know why now that I'm thinking about it, but I was just embarrassed to say it. And I remember, you know, when something is gnawing at your very insides, all I knew was I just wanted to act."

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Dolye who was already independent from her parents and living alone, said it took a friend asking her about it before she could vocalise the words.

Narrating the story, she said, "So I remember the the first time I would alter the words it was to a friend of mine. He said 'You have been moody. You've been crying. What is it?' You know, there's some people who see-see you and have more experience with you. So he was like 'What do you want? There's something you want.' And I was too embarrassed to say it out loud. I didn't say I want to act, I said something else. I said I wanted to be a star. That was the first thing that came out of my mouth and thankfully he didn't laugh at me. He then asked what I meant, then I said 'I want to act,' and he was like 'Now we know.'"

More than two decades later, Doyle, who also called herself "a late bloomer," has become one of the most sort after actresses in the country.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr shares how Don Jazzy added the Starr to her stage name

Ayra Starr shares how Don Jazzy added the "Starr" to her stage name

Kenneth Gyang's 'This is Lagos' drops out of December cinematic run

Kenneth Gyang's 'This is Lagos' drops out of December cinematic run

Ireti Doyle will only go nude in a film on one condition

Ireti Doyle will only "go nude" in a film on one condition

Ireti Doyle was too embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act

Ireti Doyle was too embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act

'Sarkodie and Stonebwoy no get money pass me' - Shatta Wale

'Sarkodie and Stonebwoy no get money pass me' - Shatta Wale

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

2023 was the year of indigenous Nollywood films in cinemas

2023 was the year of indigenous Nollywood films in cinemas

Desmond Elliot and wife celebrate 20 years of marriage

Desmond Elliot and wife celebrate 20 years of marriage

Top 10 Nigerian producers of 2023

Top 10 Nigerian producers of 2023

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Instagram comedian and skit maker, Mr Macaroni [Instagram/MrMacaroni]

Mr Macaroni has 2 football players he enjoys watching the most

Late Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis [DT]

Veteran Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis dies at 80

Celine Dion's condition is rare and currently has no cure [.Marc Piasecki/Getty Images]

Celine Dion has lost control of some muscles due to Stiff -Person Syndrome

Ghanaian man married two women on the same day at the same ceremony

Ghanaian man who married 2 women on same day speaks, 'even Moses had two wives'