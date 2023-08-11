ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

Inemesit Udodiong

The talented actress has proven herself time and time again as a powerhouse.

We take a look at the three times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances [Channels]
We take a look at the three times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances [Channels]

Recommended articles

For over two decades, she has only gotten better as an established writer, presenter, actress, and producer since she started her acting career at age 28.

Now a veteran Nollywood actress, she continues to hold us spellbound whenever she graces our screens. Here are three times Doyle delivered her most compelling performances:

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's start with a major throwback. Doyle's portrayal of Caro in the popular Nigerian sitcom Fuji House of Commotion endeared her to audiences across the country. She proved herself as a comedic and dramatic actress with her comedic timing and ability to dig into her drama bag whenever she needed to.

As one of the female lead characters, Doyle delivered an award winning performance as a possessive, vengeful wife who discovers that her supposed friend is married to her husband. She takes us through a psychological and emotional rollercoaster that keeps the audience guessing throughout the movie.

Ireti Doyle kills her performance in 'Torn' [Imdb]
Ireti Doyle kills her performance in 'Torn' [Imdb] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

For her latest performance, Doyle takes on the lead role as Flo Ade in the ongoing Africa Magic series, The Hidden. She is totally believable as a woman who has seen it all and is now a shadow of her former self. After going through the furnace and losing her loved ones to the brutal dividends of a once thriving career, her acting takes viewers on a journey as we seek redemption in being the haven for others who seek refuge, even as her calm, near-perfect demeanour hides her thirst for vengeance.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I think Nollywood actors are not paid enough - Deyemi Okanlawon

I think Nollywood actors are not paid enough - Deyemi Okanlawon

Davido pledges to reward cyclist cycling from Benue state to meet him

Davido pledges to reward cyclist cycling from Benue state to meet him

Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

Frodd's team responds to backlash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Frodd's team responds to backlash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Olamide goes for one last hurrah with 'Unruly'

Olamide goes for one last hurrah with 'Unruly'

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani]

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Daily Post]

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight