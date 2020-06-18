Popular socialite and Instagram celebrity, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to Punch, his detention was ordered by the Inspector General of Police.

The businessman was invited to the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos on Thursday, June 18, 2020, over the his alleged misuse of police escorts and weapons as well as unexplained wealth.

A top police source, according to Punch, said the investigation was sequel to an order from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police who had expressed shock over the abuse of police personnel.

He said, “We have detained Cubana Chief Priest and he is facing interrogation for misuse of police personnel as well as the illegal use of a weapon and his extravagant and unexplained lifestyle.”

Cubana Chief Priest's arrest is coming a few months after music mogul, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money was interrogated for abuse and misuse of the police ordeals attached to him.

Cubana Chief Priest is an entertainer, show promoter, millionaire businessman and the General Manager and Co-Director of Cubana Group