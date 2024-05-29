Incompetence, greed, almighty corruption - Charly Boy says of national anthem change

Taking to his Instagram account, Charly Boy slammed the change stressing that the national anthem was not a pressing problem for Nigerians.

His caption read, "Misplaced Priorities, incompetence, greed and the almighty CORRUPTION can never be covered up by false propaganda. My people, Wetin dey worry us pass for dis country, HUNGER or NATIONAL ANTHEM?"

Charly Boy's followers took to the comment section, equally reacting to the recent change. A follower commented, "They don't have bills in the house to sponsor. They can't even recite the one we have today they want to go to learn the old one written by another man." "The disconnect between the political rulers and the citizens is alarming," said a concerned user. "WHICH WAY NIGERIA?" asked another person.

This comes after the Senate and the House of Representatives approved the legislation to change the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” Shortly after that, on May 29, 2024, President Tinubu signed the bill into law.