ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Incompetence, greed, almighty corruption - Charly Boy says of national anthem change

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Charly Boy slammed the change stressing that the national anthem was not a pressing problem for Nigerians.

Charly boy does not agree with the change of the Nigerian national anthem
Charly boy does not agree with the change of the Nigerian national anthem

Recommended articles

Taking to his Instagram account, Charly Boy slammed the change stressing that the national anthem was not a pressing problem for Nigerians.

His caption read, "Misplaced Priorities, incompetence, greed and the almighty CORRUPTION can never be covered up by false propaganda. My people, Wetin dey worry us pass for dis country, HUNGER or NATIONAL ANTHEM?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Charly Boy's followers took to the comment section, equally reacting to the recent change. A follower commented, "They don't have bills in the house to sponsor. They can't even recite the one we have today they want to go to learn the old one written by another man." "The disconnect between the political rulers and the citizens is alarming," said a concerned user. "WHICH WAY NIGERIA?" asked another person.

Reactions to Charly Boy's post [Instagram/Areafada]
Reactions to Charly Boy's post [Instagram/Areafada] Pulse Nigeria

This comes after the Senate and the House of Representatives approved the legislation to change the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” Shortly after that, on May 29, 2024, President Tinubu signed the bill into law.

Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who resided in Nigeria during its independence era, wrote the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music. However "Arise O Compatriots" was written by Pa Benedict Odiase, a Nigerian composer, and it was adopted from 1978 until 2024.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Incompetence, greed, almighty corruption - Charly Boy says of national anthem change

Incompetence, greed, almighty corruption - Charly Boy says of national anthem change

They said I won't get married if I play drums - talking drummer Ara Olumuyiwa

They said I won't get married if I play drums - talking drummer Ara Olumuyiwa

We need to stick together as Afrobeats artists & continue with our sound - Ayra Starr

We need to stick together as Afrobeats artists & continue with our sound - Ayra Starr

'A Father's Love' featuring Yvonne Jegede, Uche Jombo to debut on Prime Video in May

'A Father's Love' featuring Yvonne Jegede, Uche Jombo to debut on Prime Video in May

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

Ayra Starr dazzles fans in France with songs from her new album

Ayra Starr dazzles fans in France with songs from her new album

See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'

See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage]

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Mádé Kútì [Instagram/madekuti]

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family