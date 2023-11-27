ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Teni only started drinking alcohol in 2021 to find out what it feels like

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Apparently, any red cup you might have seen in her hand before then did not contain any alcohol.

Teni stopped drinking in July 2023 after being diagnosed with a life threatening throat infection . [Dr. Dolor]
This surprising revelation came during her recent interview on the popular Zero Conditions Podcast, after she declined an offer for a drink from one of the hosts.

Taken aback, the host asked if she had stopped drinking, to which she affirmed, explaining that it wasn't difficult because she only started drinking in 2021.

The host was surprised, prompting, Teni to share the backstory of why she started.

She began, "I began drinking in 2021. I'm a naturally adventurous person. I've been in this industry for six years without drinking or smoking. I started drinking for fun, and the first time was in Lagos.

"At home, I thought, 'You guys are always getting drunk, what does it feel like? Let me just try it.' So, I drank Henny, but I didn't get drunk. I was waiting for it to happen, but it didn't, so I just went to sleep. Everybody was like, 'Aaah, Teni.'"

Teni went on to explain that even during her time at the University of Georgia in the United States, where there was constant pressure to drink alcohol, she abstained.

"I didn't drink while I was in school. Do you know what school I went to? The University of Georgia, it's a football school, and there's a lot of pressure to drink, but I didn't. I only ever do what I want to do. In all the videos and skits where I hold a cup, it's usually juice or water," the singer added.

This revelation comes after Teni's diagnosis with a life-threatening throat infection in July 2023, which led to temporary voice loss. After undergoing surgery and spending time in the hospital in September 2023, she decided to stop drinking and avoid anything that could endanger her singing voice again.

