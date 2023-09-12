I'm tired of y'all talking on my girl - Steve Harvey defends wife Marjorie

Speaking during the broadcast of the Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday, September 11, 2023, he warned people to stop spreading lies about her. Outlining her wonderful qualities, the talk show host firmly asserted that his wife was not present when his first marriage to Mary Lee fell apart.

Harvey said, “The woman I married is a good woman, she's the best thing to ever happen to me. She's God-fearing, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody say, and y'all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't. She was nowhere around that.”

The 66-year-old then went into detail about his relationship with Marjorie, and according to him, she didn't enter the picture until a year after his divorce from Mary-Lee was finalised.

“I got divorced in 2005, my marriage was over when the Kings of Comedy was out. Y'all ain't know that though, did you? It was over then. It wasn't worth a quarter then. It took us this long to get to the divorce, that's when the official paperwork came out,” he said.

He went on to stress that when he and Marjorie got together he had nothing because he had lost it all in the divorce. Harvey also debunked speculations that she got with him because of money stating that he had none.

“In 2005, I had nothing. I lost the radio show we were on in L.A. on May 23, and I lost the only TV show I had on May 10. Steve Harvey had no money. Got with Marjorie on New Year's Eve, met her, and talked to her. She was with her kids in Hawaii, we got together in 2006, we had nothing. She didn't marry into no riches. I had nothing when I asked her to marry me at the end of 2006," the comedian continued.

All this comes after the drama the couple went through when infidelity rumours sprung up in August 2023, claiming that Marjorie cheated on him with their bodyguard and chef. Harvey already debunked those claims and stood by his wife during the Invest Fest 2023.