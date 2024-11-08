RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm not gay - Desmond Elliot refutes allegations against him

He says people can identify as they want, but he's straight.

Speaking with TVC, the former filmmaker explained his reasons for initially refusing to address the claims, stressing that he didn't see the need to clarify anything.

Describing the accusation as baseless, he said, “Why would I respond to allegations made against me when it did not reduce or increase my life? Secondly, it is an opinion that is being conceived. And I don’t think it is necessary for me to come out and say it’s true or not true; as long as I’m affecting people positively, I’m good."

Encouraging tolerance, Elliot stated that while everyone has the right to live as they see fit within legal boundaries, mutual respect should remain a priority.

He explained, "If you feel you identify as something as long as it's within the law people don't have to accept it, do you. So let me say right here, I'm straight... you can never have anyone straighter than me. If some people want to enjoy themselves through publicity, that's left to them but I don't care really. Do you and enjoy yourself but do it within the law and with respect to your neighbours."

This comes after a blog published a scathing list of male Nigerian celebrities they alleged were gay. The list made its rounds on social media, sparking all sorts of reactions on social media as well as conversations. However, the majority of the men on the alleged list refused to speak on the list and the allegations.

