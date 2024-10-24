RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

If you're looking for trouble, lets go - Falz replies Verydarkman

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This is the first time Falz has publicly spoken on the matter.

Falz asserts that when he first reached out to VDM, he told him to take the legal route against him.
Speaking on the recent episode on the Afrobeats Podcast, Falz recalled how the conversation with VDM went after he posted the viral video containing the defamatory claims.

Falz said, "This guy was instantly defensive from the beginning; I'm like bro, try and listen. What are you instantly fighting about? And he said to me, without minding words, 'shebi you're a lawyer; go to court.'"

"I'll have you know that there's a criminal angel to defamation, and I chose not to go that way. He could have very well been arrested. What you've posted is a load of bollocks, absolutely false and I need you to take it down and offer an apology within a certain amount of time and what did he do? Nothing," he added.

The rapper went further, stressing that he never had any issues with the social media personality until he stepped on his father's name.

"I no dey find trouble Baba, I dey my dey. You set your ring light and begin dey talk all this nonsense about me, and you expect me to sit down? He trampled on every single thing my father stood for, sticking out his neck for the oppressed. So this level of disrespect ? See our people say that any child who says that any child who says his mother would not sleep, he himself would not sleep," he said.

Definitively, he added, "So if you say you want to find trouble, trouble is my work; it's my work. If you say that's what you're looking for, let's go."

This issue began on September 24, 2024, when VDM released an alleged voicetape of crossdresser Bobrisky claiming that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and his son assisted in getting money laundering charges dropped and keeping him out of prison.

Very Dark Man then alleged that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, a renowned SAN were the ones behind Bobrisky's ordeal. He also alleged that Falz and Bobrisky were potentially involved with one another.

After the video raked social media reactions, Falz took to Instagram with a statement, giving Verydarkman 24 hours to retract his video and apologise for the defamation. However, VDM maintained that he did not defame Falz or his father and voiced his willingness to go to court on the matter.

Then, on October 15, 2024, the Lagos high court ordered VDM to retract his defamatory statements against the Falana's, but he did not.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

