'Freedom is priceless' - Ice Prince says days after release from prison

Odion Okonofua

The rapper spent about a week in detention following assault charges levelled against him.

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince
The music star was locked up in prison for allegedly threatening to assault a police officer.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the rapper recognised the importance of freedom.

"Freedom is priceless," he tweeted.

Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer earlier in September.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.

"At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today," he tweeted.

The music star was later arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison till his bail conditions are met.

He was later released after he met his bail conditions.

Odion Okonofua
Layzee Ella returns with a rich cache of soul-pop music on 'Feel Everything'

Layzee Ella returns with a rich cache of soul-pop music on ‘Feel Everything'

Musa keys & Loui recruits Victony for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix

Musa keys & Loui recruits Victony for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix

Zlatan delivers new single 'Jaboti'

Zlatan delivers new single 'Jaboti'

Afrobeats sensation Idahams drops debut album 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Afrobeats sensation Idahams drops debut album 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Afrobeats sensation Lojay delivers new single 'Leader!' along with sizzling visuals

Afrobeats sensation Lojay delivers new single 'Leader!' along with sizzling visuals

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Rush'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Rush'

'I have also wreaked properties at different times' - Chacha Eke reacts to video of boy destroying home

'I have also wreaked properties at different times' - Chacha Eke reacts to video of boy destroying home

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga disagree over split sheet of hit single 'Machala'

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga disagree over split sheet of hit single 'Machala'

