'Freedom is priceless' - Ice Prince says days after release from prison

The music star was locked up in prison for allegedly threatening to assault a police officer.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the rapper recognised the importance of freedom.

"Freedom is priceless," he tweeted.

Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer earlier in September.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.

"At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today," he tweeted.

The music star was later arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison till his bail conditions are met.