RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ice Prince released from Ikoyi prison days after allegedly threatening to assault police officer

Odion Okonofua

The music star was released after meeting his bail conditions.

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince [Instagram/IcePrinceZamani]
Nigerian rapper Ice Prince [Instagram/IcePrinceZamani]

Recommended articles

This is according to his lawyer Folarin Dalmeida who made this known on Friday, September 9, 2022.

“His bail conditions have been met, and he was released yesterday (Thursday),” he said.

Ice Prince
Ice Prince Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that during the trial on Wednesday, September 7, the prosecution’s lawyer asked the court to adjourn the case, citing the absence of his two witnesses.

However, the rapper's lawyer Dalmenida presented the two sureties to the court.

The court had earlier granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 and asked him to provide “two responsible sureties”.

Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.

"At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today," he tweeted.

The music star was later arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison till his bail conditions are met.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ice Prince released from Ikoyi prison days after allegedly threatening to assault police officer

Ice Prince released from Ikoyi prison days after allegedly threatening to assault police officer

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

Accelerate TV to debut 'Clinically Speaking' drama series

Accelerate TV to debut 'Clinically Speaking' drama series

Oxlade and Melvitto engage in Twitter spat over copyright infringement

Oxlade and Melvitto engage in Twitter spat over copyright infringement

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

5 New Telenovelas to look out for this September on GOtv

5 New Telenovelas to look out for this September on GOtv

Dozzybeat shows musical dexterity in new single, 'Long Distance'

Dozzybeat shows musical dexterity in new single, 'Long Distance'

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

Tony Tidy drops new single, 'Balance' off his incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP

Tony Tidy drops new single, 'Balance' off his incoming 'Body of Evidence' EP

Trending

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi [Legit]

Adesua Etomi bags doctorate degree

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

'I listened too much to outsiders' - Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife Laila apologises to him

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West