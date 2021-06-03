BBNaija's Tacha says the reality show didn't help her life
The reality TV star rubbishes claims that the reality TV show helped her career.
The reality TV star made this known via her Tik Tok page on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
"Helped whose life? Una dey crack me up for this app. Listen Big Brother gave me a platform and Tacha gave Big Brother a freaking show. What was pepper dem season without Tacha like? Get your facts rights," she said.
Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.
Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.
At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.
