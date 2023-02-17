ADVERTISEMENT
Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, aka BNXN, and Instagram comedian and influencer Caramel Plugg have taken a swipe at each other.

It all started when Caramel said on one of her podcast episodes, 'Bants and Confession,' that women have men for everything, and any guy who wants a submissive woman must be willing to take care of all her needs because she is dropping every other option for him.

The other podcasters sharing the screen with Caramel seemed to agree with her sentiments, causing a lot of stir online.

In response, singer BNXN also weighed in on the matter. The singer took to his Snapchat account to label their opinions "stupid ideas."

Caramel Plugg responded by reminding him of when he talked about how his ex-girlfriend bought him an iPhone.

BNXN retorted, adding that he liked her better when she wore a bonnet and was screaming.

Recall that Caramel Plugg rose to prominence by creating content wearing her signature bonnet and discussing important issues.

Other celebrities also appear to share the singer's sentiments, as many have criticised the comedian.

Although their comments do not carry the name of the comedian or her cohorts, netizens have linked it to their comments.

In a now deleted post, singer Peruzzi wrote, “For this life, no be everybody go get sense and that’s normal, but why you no go get sense still come still carry mic? same mic wey even presidents and presidential candidates dey fear.”

Reality TV star Vee via her official Snapchat account wrote, “Keep the podcasts coming please, I’m glad we’re all seeing that a lot of people don’t have sense.”

More reactions continue to trail the comedian's comments

