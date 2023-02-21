'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

The song sits pretty with a stunning 94 million views, one of the highest by a Nigerian artist.

" I really don’t even know what I’m gonna do when rush hits a 100 mil on YouTube, do I cry , do I jump ?? God, 2 years ago I was just a small girl from Agbado ijaiye," she wrote.

The Starr journey to stardom

The singer is one of the many new-wave artists who took the Nigerian music space by surprise, permeating it with a plethora of good music.

With hit songs like Blood Samaritan, Beggi Beggi with Ckay, Sability, and Rush, Ayra Starr has cleared the doubts of many who opined that she may not enjoy the limelight for long.