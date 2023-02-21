Starr, in a recent tweet, expressed her joy and excitement at how far she’s come in just two short years. She wrote that she didn't even know how she'd feel when her hit song Rush hit 100 million views on YouTube.
'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life
Mavins' singer Oyinkansola, better known as Ayra Starr, has recently reflected on her life before the limelight.
The song sits pretty with a stunning 94 million views, one of the highest by a Nigerian artist.
" I really don’t even know what I’m gonna do when rush hits a 100 mil on YouTube, do I cry , do I jump ?? God, 2 years ago I was just a small girl from Agbado ijaiye," she wrote.
The Starr journey to stardom
The singer is one of the many new-wave artists who took the Nigerian music space by surprise, permeating it with a plethora of good music.
With hit songs like Blood Samaritan, Beggi Beggi with Ckay, Sability, and Rush, Ayra Starr has cleared the doubts of many who opined that she may not enjoy the limelight for long.
In December 2019, Starr shared her debut original song on her page, which caught the attention of record executive Don Jazzy and got her signed to Mavin Records.
