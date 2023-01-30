Chart week 27 January 2023 - 02 February 2023 - In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez reaches a new peak as it moves up two places to 6th position from its 8th spot last week.
Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart
Nigerian superstar Rema has continued to dazzle on the chart with his hit single 'Calm Down' reaching a new peak on the UK Official Singles Chart.
Recommended articles
Libianca's 'People' leaped 9 places as it appears at a new peak of NO. 18 this week as it extends its run on the chart to 4 weeks.
Oxlade's 'Kulosa' slips 8 places from NO. 74 last week to NO. 82 this week as it enters its 19th week on the chart.
Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on the chart appearing at NO. 92 thus marking her first solo entry on the chart.
Burna Boy's 'Alone' slips 7 places to NO. 93 while 'Last Last' slips 10 places to NO. 95 as it enters its 34th week on the chart.
UK Afrobeats Chart (29 January 2023 - 04 February 2023): The top 5 remains unchanged with Libianca's 'People' retaining the top spot.
Burna Boy's 'Alone' remains at NO. 2, Ruger's 'Asiwaju' stays at NO. 3, Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr remains NO. 4, and Asake's 'Organize' remains at NO. 5.
Asake's 'Peace Be Unto You' moves up to NO. 6, Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' slips to NO. 7, while Mavin's 'Won Da Mo' stays at NO. 10.
Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' debuts at NO. 13 and Spinall's 'Bunda' feat Olamide & Lemuel debuts at NO. 17.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng