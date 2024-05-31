ADVERTISEMENT
I wanted to get hit by a car after my IVF failed - Stephanie Coker on PCOS struggle

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She said that she felt like the baby did not like her and chose not to stay.

Stephanie Coker opens up about her battle with PCOS
Stephanie Coker opens up about her battle with PCOS

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Coker spoke about the life-threatening nature of her PCOS diagnosis.

"I didn't have a period for a whole year. I didn't bleed. PCOS made me choose IVF. Mine was very severe and my doctors told me that it was life-threatening. I even ended up in a wheelchair and I was vomiting blood," she said.

She spoke about how she conceived her first child, Ariella, via IVF and her attempt to conceive a second child via that same route. Unfortunately it failed, leaving her dejected. Coker told Jideonwo that she felt very rejected after the failed IVF and even suicidal, confessing that she once contemplated stepping in front of a moving car.

"I got pregnant and had my first child on the first IVF but the second one failed and I actually wanted to stand in front of a car and let the car hit me. My daughter wants a sibling. I'm not getting back on that flight with no baby. I called my friend and told her 'I don't think the child liked me. It didn't stay,'" she said.

Coker is a known advocate for PCOS awareness and also released a film called “Where The Heck is My Period?” a documentary chronicling the daily lives of Nigerian women living with Polycystic ovarian syndrome. The documentary featured interviews with gynaecologists, religious leaders, public figures, and native African doctors.

