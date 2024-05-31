I wanted to get hit by a car after my IVF failed - Stephanie Coker on PCOS struggle

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Coker spoke about the life-threatening nature of her PCOS diagnosis.

"I didn't have a period for a whole year. I didn't bleed. PCOS made me choose IVF. Mine was very severe and my doctors told me that it was life-threatening. I even ended up in a wheelchair and I was vomiting blood," she said.

She spoke about how she conceived her first child, Ariella, via IVF and her attempt to conceive a second child via that same route. Unfortunately it failed, leaving her dejected. Coker told Jideonwo that she felt very rejected after the failed IVF and even suicidal, confessing that she once contemplated stepping in front of a moving car.

"I got pregnant and had my first child on the first IVF but the second one failed and I actually wanted to stand in front of a car and let the car hit me. My daughter wants a sibling. I'm not getting back on that flight with no baby. I called my friend and told her 'I don't think the child liked me. It didn't stay,'" she said.