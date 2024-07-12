I soak myself in things that give me pleasure and sleep - Falz on his self-care

Speaking with Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro on her Spa with Osas show, the rapper emphasised the importance of self-care to avoid burnout. When asked about how he takes care of himself, Falz stressed that he always indulges himself in things that make him happy.

"I think self-care comes in a lot of different dimensions, so it's caring for your mind, caring for your body, and caring for your spirit," he began.

He continued, "For me, I would say that I try to soak myself in things that give me pleasure and put me at peace. Things that inspire me and keep me happy—you want to stay in a happy place; you don't want to feel unhappy or like there is something missing."

Reflecting on the challenges of getting older, Falz acknowledged the toll recent years had taken on him and encouraged Nigerians to pay attention to their bodies.

He said, "The last couple of years have taken a toll; it's just life. By the time you cross 30, you start to observe things about your body. It may be your stomach today, then your ear or knees, so you have to pay attention to your body."

The rapper emphasised the importance of sleep and adequate rest to avoid burnout or collapse.

"I try to do things that make me happy, rest, and sleep. If you don't rest, you will collapse; you can't cheat nature; and if you're not well rested, you can't function. Rest is very important and so is sleep," he explained.

