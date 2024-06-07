Falz prepares listeners for his new album with exciting EP 'Before The Feast'

Released on June 7, 2024, Falz's new EP 'Before The Feast' carries the versatility and excitement that shapes his music and has won him millions of fans.

Speaking on the EP, Falz said “'Before The Feast' is a prequel to an album titled The Feast & immediately after we finish here, we will seamlessly enter into that chapter.”

Ahead of the release of his latest EP, Falz has led up with the singles 'Ndi Ike' featuring Flavour and Odumodublvck which has amassed over 5 million Spotify streams

This EP sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting and transformative journey in Falz's musical evolution.

Falz, known for his unique blend of witty lyrics, social commentary, and diverse musical styles, continues to push boundaries with 'Before The Feast.'

The EP features collaborations with some of the industry's biggest names, including Crayon, Shaybo, Phyno, Adekunle Gold, Flavour, and Odumodublvck.

The EP is meant to thrill fans ahead of the release of Falz's new album which is expected to be released later in 2024.

The tracklist for 'Before The Feast'