I love Nana genuinely, says evicted BBTitans housemate BlaqBoi

News Agency Of Nigeria

BlaqBoi expressed displeasure over Ipeleng’s choice of saving Ebubu from possible eviction, instead of saving him.

BlaqBoi, evicted BBTitans housemate. [NAN]
BlaqBoi, evicted BBTitans housemate. [NAN]

BlaqBoi, an indigene of Plateau, disclosed this during a virtual interview session with newsmen in Lagos.

The 22-year-old content creator said even though he had pure and platonic love for Nana, he never wanted to go into any serious relationship while in the house.

Speaking further on his relationship with Blue Aiva and Nana, BlaqBoi said, “For Nana, I didn’t roll her boat, like I told her from the beginning, I wasn’t there for something serious.

“But for Blue Aiva, she came like someone who wanted to play and I was like okay, then we can do this. So, that was the relationship with both of them.

“To be honest, I have a very platonic, genuine and pure love for Nana.”

He said he felt betrayed as he had been Ipeleng’s paired partner for weeks.

“I felt very bad and betrayed with Ipeleng’s choice because if I was in her position, I would have kept her in the house.

“I never engaged her in any conversation because that was not going to change anything, so we move.

”Although she kept apologising, we never talked about it but at this stage, I have moved on,” he said.

BlaqBoi speaking on the housemate he felt would walk away with the grand prize of 100,000 dollars, said “For me, I am rooting for Kanaga and Khosi and it looks like either of them will win.”

The ex-housemate said going forward, he would be projecting his movie production company and would also be open to whatever that comes his way

“The love after leaving the house has been overwhelming, the love is crazy, I wasn’t expecting it.

“I feel very good, calm, grateful and blessed at this point and my biggest lesson in the house is that I have learnt to be more tolerant.

“I was in the house with other 23 housemates for 70 days. So, I think I can adapt with any situation anywhere in the world,” he said.

