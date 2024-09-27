I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

On September 27, 2024, Osu marked her special day by posting three pictures from her birthday photoshoot, sporting a radiant red dress.

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude for her milestone, "Blessed for everything I have accomplished thus far, every obstacle, experience and lesson I am grateful !!Aging Gracefully, Living Gratefully ‼️"

ADVERTISEMENT

Ooja then reposted the pictures to her Instagram story with an affectionate message."Happy birthday to this queen that I love with all my heart!!! Your heart is sooooo kind and loving!!! To know you is to love you ... and I have a true sister in you!! Ilove you s0o0000000 much ©beverly_osu may this birthday bring you Joy and Gods ultimate favour I love you beverly_osu," she wrote.

Osu's friends and supporters showered her with love, prayers and well-wishes in her comment section.

Pulse Nigeria

"Just look at my Boo 😍Happy Birthday my Bevoooooo❤️I Love You!😘" fellow actress Nancy Isme wrote.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday my darling,I pray line falls in pleasant places for you...have a fab one my love."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Happy birthday, sweetie! Have a fantastic day and an incredible year," said another.