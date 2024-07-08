Beverly Osu says shooting Netflix's 'Oloture: The Journey' was intense

The actress in a recent interview on Rubbin’ Minds hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV spoke on how she was able to manage the weather conditions in Mauritania where the series was shot.

“Filming in Mauritania for like a month, three weeks, thereabout was hectic but, in that desert, we found ourselves. I promise you, there was a serious bond that we created in that desert,” she said. “[Some days] it is so hot. The day after, it's so cold. So, we had to manage it. We [were] trying to immerse ourselves in the roles. It was so intense.”

Oloture, produced by Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios, follows the story of an undercover journalist who is out to expose a sex trafficking ring but gets roped in and has to find a way out. This sends her on a journey to leave Nigeria for Europe by road. In the series, Osu plays Peju, a young woman on the journey to leave Nigerian by road.

On why she stayed focused all those weeks she spent shooting in the desert she said that she knew it was only for the time being and was focused on results.

“I know it’s just for now and I know that nothing good comes easy. I was born to do this, so I cannot be angry about this particular moment when I have many more years to create greater things. We can nag for the moment but you know, this is your job, this is what pays the bills,” she said.

She also added that being an actor is a calling she has had and it is what keeps her going in her career.

“I don't see myself in any other field because I feel like this was a God-given gift. I don’t see myself doing a 9-5 or not being creative. So, even if I was not an actor, I would have been doing something in the creative space, walking the runway still. So far, so good, it's been a very sweet journey and I can’t wait to see what my 30’s and 40’s bring,” she said