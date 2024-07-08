ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Beverly Osu says shooting Netflix's 'Oloture: The Journey' was intense

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The actress in a recent interview spoke on how she was able to manage the weather conditions in Mauritania where the series was shot.

Beverly Osu [Instagram/beverly_osu]
Beverly Osu [Instagram/beverly_osu]

Recommended articles

The actress in a recent interview on Rubbin’ Minds hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV spoke on how she was able to manage the weather conditions in Mauritania where the series was shot.

“Filming in Mauritania for like a month, three weeks, thereabout was hectic but, in that desert, we found ourselves. I promise you, there was a serious bond that we created in that desert,” she said. “[Some days] it is so hot. The day after, it's so cold. So, we had to manage it. We [were] trying to immerse ourselves in the roles. It was so intense.”

Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix]
Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

Oloture, produced by Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Studios, follows the story of an undercover journalist who is out to expose a sex trafficking ring but gets roped in and has to find a way out. This sends her on a journey to leave Nigeria for Europe by road. In the series, Osu plays Peju, a young woman on the journey to leave Nigerian by road.

On why she stayed focused all those weeks she spent shooting in the desert she said that she knew it was only for the time being and was focused on results.

“I know it’s just for now and I know that nothing good comes easy. I was born to do this, so I cannot be angry about this particular moment when I have many more years to create greater things. We can nag for the moment but you know, this is your job, this is what pays the bills,” she said.

She also added that being an actor is a calling she has had and it is what keeps her going in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT
Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix]
Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

“I don't see myself in any other field because I feel like this was a God-given gift. I don’t see myself doing a 9-5 or not being creative. So, even if I was not an actor, I would have been doing something in the creative space, walking the runway still. So far, so good, it's been a very sweet journey and I can’t wait to see what my 30’s and 40’s bring,” she said

Watch the full interview below:

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beverly Osu says shooting Netflix's 'Oloture: The Journey' was intense

Beverly Osu says shooting Netflix's 'Oloture: The Journey' was intense

Shatta Wale's mother in tears over financial crisis and son's neglect (Video)

Shatta Wale's mother in tears over financial crisis and son's neglect (Video)

'Lakatabu' maintains spot as highest grossing Nollywood movie 2 weeks in a row

'Lakatabu' maintains spot as highest grossing Nollywood movie 2 weeks in a row

Spotify spotlights the rise of Drill music in Nigeria and Ghana

Spotify spotlights the rise of Drill music in Nigeria and Ghana

Seyi Vibez's 'NAHAMciaga' is the most streamed project in Nigeria in first half of 2024

Seyi Vibez's 'NAHAMciaga' is the most streamed project in Nigeria in first half of 2024

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

See BTS images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro [Broken Portrait]

See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

Nthati Moshesh plays Grace in Netflix's 'Savage Beauty.' [Netflix]

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1