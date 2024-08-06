ADVERTISEMENT
I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Dorcas Agambila

Celebrated actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has recounted the many challenges she faced while building her schools.

She explained that, while building the schools, she ran out of funds and was unable to secure financial assistance or loans from the bank.

The actress said that the interest rates proposed by the banks for the loan she requested were unreasonable; therefore, she had to sell her house and properties to fund the construction of the schools.

“Obviously, we’ve just started primary school and this is just phase one. We are going to continue and progress further. It is really crazy because, at a point, I am getting personal now. When we started the project, I had to sell my house because I went to the banks for a loan and the percentages were, look, it did not make sense.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Instagram

“So, I had to fall back on a house and sold it. I had so many memories there, but I said to myself, Yvonne, this is the only way, so I sold the house, started the building, the money ran out, and I had to dip into my savings,” Yvonne Nelson said in an interview published on X by EDHUB.

Despite the hurdles the Just Like Mama founder encountered in building her international school, she said she was not backing down.

She added that she was hopeful about the outcome, noting that the school would positively impact its students and raise several future leaders.

