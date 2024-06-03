ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I don't believe love is blind' — Tems has never been in love before

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that love is not blind, and if you love blindly, it's not love.

Tems would like to be in love someday [Instagram/temsbaby]
Tems would like to be in love someday [Instagram/temsbaby]

Recommended articles

Speaking with popular YouTuber Korty EO on the recent episode of her show, Flow with Korty, Tems opened up on what love is to her. She emphasised that, unlike the popular saying, "love is blind," to her love is felt with eyes wide open.

Tems explained, "I haven't been in love. Loving someone for me is more of 'I see you and I still want to be in your life. Even though you annoy me sometimes, I choose you and I choose you.' I would like to be in love, to experience something deep but really real not blind. I don't believe that love is blind, I think if you really love someone you're loving them with your eyes open."

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer stressed that when a person is truly in love, they love despite seeing their significant other's vulnerability.

"If you're blind that is not love. Love is when you've seen the person, their yansh is open and you're like 'I still want it. I still want that.' I want someone to see my goods and be like, 'Yeah, give me some of that," she said.

When asked if she would be open to meeting and accommodating new people, Tems stated that she is usually able to tell what intentions men have towards her. She also highlighted some of the traits she's looking for.

"The thing is I know their intentions most of the time. They have one intention, like most guys. They're very obvious, so how can I trust this conversation we're having? It's not even real. Everything you say is fake. Once I see that I'm like 'Omo.' I have things that I'm looking for. You have to be emotionally intelligent, very funny and spiritually adept, inclined and mature. But to boys who like me, show me," said Tems.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm too transitional for it – Jim Iyke says he can't be friends with emotional people

I'm too transitional for it – Jim Iyke says he can't be friends with emotional people

Don Jazzy's father comments on Wizkid calling his son an influencer

Don Jazzy's father comments on Wizkid calling his son an influencer

'I don't believe love is blind' — Tems has never been in love before

'I don't believe love is blind' — Tems has never been in love before

Sensationally humorous satire, 'What Men Want' would light up Eid Adha holiday

Sensationally humorous satire, 'What Men Want' would light up Eid Adha holiday

BBNaija All-Stars Reunion to begin streaming in June

BBNaija All-Stars Reunion to begin streaming in June

Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Ayra Starr gives track by track breakdown of her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Ayra Starr gives track by track breakdown of her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Iren says that sex before marriage makes it hard to identify red flags [Instagram/pst_iren]

Pastor Emmanuel Iren says body count affects women being satisfied by one man

Johnny Wactor [Getty Images]

'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies after being shot in Los Angeles

Singer/songwriter Young Jonn

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Toolz and Tunde have two children together [Instagram/Toolzo]

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child