'I don't believe love is blind' — Tems has never been in love before

Speaking with popular YouTuber Korty EO on the recent episode of her show, Flow with Korty, Tems opened up on what love is to her. She emphasised that, unlike the popular saying, "love is blind," to her love is felt with eyes wide open.

Tems explained, "I haven't been in love. Loving someone for me is more of 'I see you and I still want to be in your life. Even though you annoy me sometimes, I choose you and I choose you.' I would like to be in love, to experience something deep but really real not blind. I don't believe that love is blind, I think if you really love someone you're loving them with your eyes open."

The singer stressed that when a person is truly in love, they love despite seeing their significant other's vulnerability.

"If you're blind that is not love. Love is when you've seen the person, their yansh is open and you're like 'I still want it. I still want that.' I want someone to see my goods and be like, 'Yeah, give me some of that," she said.

When asked if she would be open to meeting and accommodating new people, Tems stated that she is usually able to tell what intentions men have towards her. She also highlighted some of the traits she's looking for.

"The thing is I know their intentions most of the time. They have one intention, like most guys. They're very obvious, so how can I trust this conversation we're having? It's not even real. Everything you say is fake. Once I see that I'm like 'Omo.' I have things that I'm looking for. You have to be emotionally intelligent, very funny and spiritually adept, inclined and mature. But to boys who like me, show me," said Tems.

See the full interview below: