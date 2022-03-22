RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I did not receive ‘special treatment’ in Nigeria as I get in Ghana – Yaw Tog

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Ghanaian teen rapper, Yaw Tog, has said Nigerians treated him as a “normal” person when he attended the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) in December 2021.

Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog

In an interview on ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ on Y107.9 FM, the “Sore” hit-maker said he expected to be dealt with in a similar way as he receives in Ghana.

Recommended articles

However, that did not happen for him.

“Nigerians don’t treat Ghanaian artistes like their main artistes, they treat you as a normal person. You can’t be treated like Davido or Burna Boy there.

“When we went there, they treated us differently, everything was normal compared to Ghana where I would have received some special treatment. Things were hard there,” he said.

Yaw Tog, Gyakie and Kofi Jamar represented Ghana in Nigeria for the 8th edition of the AFRIMMAs 2021.

Ghana received a number of nominations although the country won no award.

However, at the 7th edition, Eno Barony was crowned BEST FEMALE RAP ACT.

In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, Yaw Tog revealed that he is planning to attend university outside Ghana.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should Africans be excited about America's Billboard Afrobeats charts? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Should Africans be excited about America's Billboard Afrobeats charts? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a second week at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a second week at No. 1

I did not receive ‘special treatment’ in Nigeria as I get in Ghana – Yaw Tog

I did not receive ‘special treatment’ in Nigeria as I get in Ghana – Yaw Tog

#Horriblebosses: Nollywood filmmakers Isioma Osaje and Ifeoma Chukwuogo drag each other

#Horriblebosses: Nollywood filmmakers Isioma Osaje and Ifeoma Chukwuogo drag each other

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Nancy Isime reacts to allegation of affair with married UK based businessman

Nancy Isime reacts to allegation of affair with married UK based businessman

Actress Mary Lazarus says she'll gladly collect money from politicians

Actress Mary Lazarus says she'll gladly collect money from politicians

Kylie Jenner changes baby Wolf’s name

Kylie Jenner changes baby Wolf’s name

Trending

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Shatta Wale

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

American rapper Kanye West and South African comedian Trevor Noah [Instagram/KanyeTheGoatWest] [Instagram/TrevorNoah]

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia pay visit to Ooni Of Ife [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]