In an interview on ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ on Y107.9 FM, the “Sore” hit-maker said he expected to be dealt with in a similar way as he receives in Ghana.
I did not receive ‘special treatment’ in Nigeria as I get in Ghana – Yaw Tog
Ghanaian teen rapper, Yaw Tog, has said Nigerians treated him as a “normal” person when he attended the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) in December 2021.
However, that did not happen for him.
“Nigerians don’t treat Ghanaian artistes like their main artistes, they treat you as a normal person. You can’t be treated like Davido or Burna Boy there.
“When we went there, they treated us differently, everything was normal compared to Ghana where I would have received some special treatment. Things were hard there,” he said.
Yaw Tog, Gyakie and Kofi Jamar represented Ghana in Nigeria for the 8th edition of the AFRIMMAs 2021.
Ghana received a number of nominations although the country won no award.
However, at the 7th edition, Eno Barony was crowned BEST FEMALE RAP ACT.
In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, Yaw Tog revealed that he is planning to attend university outside Ghana.
