ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

God had something better in store for her.

Hilda Baci auditioned for BBNaija five times[Punch]
Hilda Baci auditioned for BBNaija five times[Punch]

Recommended articles

The renowned chef made this declaration while appearing as a guest on The Big Friday Show hosted by 'BBNaija' star Tacha. She noted that she decided to audition for the popular reality show while still planning her record-breaking attempt. Hilda also added that she planned to hold her cook-a -thon after coming out of the Big Brother house, but she was never selected.

She said, “I tried to get on Big Brother Naija for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times. The plan for the cook-a-thon was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thon.”

Hilda Baci during her record breaking attempt. [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda Baci during her record breaking attempt. [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, Hilda acknowledged the idea that her plans fell through because God had better plans for her. She took the rejection as a sign to focus on what she does best, cooking.

In her words, "But I guess God just knew, he was like you know what, this is fine just focus on this, this is going to take a lot more from you."

Baci is known for breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by cooking for a total of 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023. Her four-day cooking marathon was held in Lekki, Lagos State, during which she received tremendous support from Nigerians both at home and abroad.

After weeks of waiting, it was finally announced that she followed their guidelines and set a new world record. However, due to a timing error in her breaks, she broke the record by 93 hours 11 minutes instead of the 100 hours 40 minutes she had calculated.

Regardless, she officially received her certificate from the Guinness World Book of Records in June 2023 and has climbed higher up the success ladder since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Ike apologises to Ilebaye over recent vandalism on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike apologises to Ilebaye over recent vandalism on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Artists owe it to their fans to live decent lives - Spyro

Artists owe it to their fans to live decent lives - Spyro

J Cole, Seyi Vibez, Dave feature on Burna Boy's upcoming album

J Cole, Seyi Vibez, Dave feature on Burna Boy's upcoming album

Chinedu Ikedieze describes late Ada Umeh on 'The Johnsons' as a true mother

Chinedu Ikedieze describes late Ada Umeh on 'The Johnsons' as a true mother

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends