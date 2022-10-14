The season 7 Level-Up housemates were hosted by global smartphone manufacturer TECNO on Tuesday, the 11th of October. The housemates were treated to an incredible corporate office tour and rewarded for their initiative in the Big Brother house.
How the season 7 level-up housemates enjoyed the day at TECNO head office on Tuesday
#FeatureByTECNO
Read Also
In addition to the prizes, the housemates also participated in entertaining games that made their visit more memorable for everyone. Here is how the day went down!
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
French Producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset and Rema for debut single 'Only You'
DJ Tárico & Yuri Da Cunha command the dance floor on new hit, ‘Abre O Canal’
Afroselecta-BBK drops captivating project 'Driller & Vanilla (Part 2)'
The 5 best ways to save your declining business!
EMPIRE announces Africa compilation album, 'Where We Come From (V0L.1)'
The Fuji Renaissance
How the season 7 level-up housemates enjoyed the day at TECNO head office on Tuesday
Mara partners World’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival, Afro Nation Ghana
DJ Big Skipp taps Khiid, Fortune Lio C for afrobeats records on his 'Rookie of the Year' album
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox