How Nigerian fans reacted to #BBTitans opening night

Here are some popular comments on Twitter's streets;

Where are the fine Naija babes?

Many people expressed disappointment that there were not enough Nigerian hotties. They felt those selecting could have done better. Many Nigerian men decamped to the Amapiano side, leaving afrobeat in the mud.

Makeup and women

While some people felt some women looked better without makeup, for others it was a stark contrast from who we saw on stage, but we might add that such comments were a little too mean and insensitive.

Yoruba demon tendencies

Everyone was quick to admit that Yemi is a fine man but he is also Yoruba, so one needs to trend with caution.

People have started shipping him with at least three housemates, Ipeleng, Nelisa and Khosi.

Plus, he was on an advertising campaign for last year’s Big Brother Naija, he is a familiar hottie.

Ebuka's energy was off

Everyone noticed a drop in Ebuka’s energy and instead praised South Africa's Lawrence for his hosting skill.