How Nigerian fans reacted to #BBTitans opening night

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the best ways to track Big Brother is to follow Tweets. So, what did Twitter have to say about this new season?

Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]
Another Big Brother Season is underway and started with the opening night. Contestants walked on stage for the first time and we got a chance to form first opinions and discover who we would be rooting for.

Here are some popular comments on Twitter's streets;

Many people expressed disappointment that there were not enough Nigerian hotties. They felt those selecting could have done better. Many Nigerian men decamped to the Amapiano side, leaving afrobeat in the mud.

While some people felt some women looked better without makeup, for others it was a stark contrast from who we saw on stage, but we might add that such comments were a little too mean and insensitive.

Everyone was quick to admit that Yemi is a fine man but he is also Yoruba, so one needs to trend with caution.

People have started shipping him with at least three housemates, Ipeleng, Nelisa and Khosi.

Plus, he was on an advertising campaign for last year’s Big Brother Naija, he is a familiar hottie.

Everyone noticed a drop in Ebuka’s energy and instead praised South Africa's Lawrence for his hosting skill.

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia promptly told us that Ebuka has been ill, so we hope his energy picks up.

