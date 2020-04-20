Yemi Alade wants the Lagos state government and that at the federal level to explain how they have been spending the relief funds donated by organisations and well meaning Nigerians to manage coronavirus in the country.

The music star in a series of tweets posted on her Twitter page on Monday, April 20, 2020, asked the government to explain how they have been utilising the funds they have received from well-meaning Nigerians and organisations.

"His Excellency @MBuhari, there are questions surrounding the allocation of the over 25billion naira COVID 19 relief funds that has been generated so far. Transparency was promised and the 7days of grace has been exceeded. Are the NGOs in charge "government-owned" or private?" she tweeted.

"His Excellency @MBuhari @NGRPresident thank you for service at this time. With the 50million Euros donated by EU(21 billionNaira), Cash transfers to mitigate impact of social distancing measures was stated as PRIORITY. What agencies/NGO s are in charge of the weekly distribution?

She went on to question the governor of Lagos state about the manner and approach his government has been able to help its citizens cushion the effects of the lockdown order.

"Governor @jidesanwoolu Thank you for your service at this time. Below is the estimated population per LGA in Lagos,with only 25%of our population having bank accounts(which still exceeds 200,000 families ), have you considered using bVN numbers to credit accounts weekly Sir?

"Commissioner Mr. Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources) 70 cases of covid19 were discovered today, with slight increase in Electricity tariff and constant blackouts, how do we ensure Nigerians stay home 672 hours(4weeks) with no electricity supply? @jidesanwoolu

"Commissioner Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education) it has been 3weeks(&Counting) since the lockdown in Lagoscommenced, this will setback our already lacking educational syllabus. Some countries have commenced online schooling to avoid the gap, what are your strategies?

"Commissioner@ProfAkinAbayom ,as a fellow Nigerian,I trust that the rapid increase of Covid19 cases saddens you.Apart from the 5billion given to @NCDCgov &the 2billion worth of food items for 200,000 60 yr old Nigerians .How do we stay healthy if the YOUTH are HUNGRY?

Alade's tweets are coming on the heels of the latest cases of coronavirus released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

In its latest report, Lagos state recorded seventy cases on Sunday, April 19, 2020, which brings to total, six hundred and twenty-seven cases in the country.