Here is why Iyabo Ojo does not like to grant interviews

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She prefers to have anything out there put out there by her.

Iyabo Ojo's does not like interviews and here's why


The actress said this during her interview with Toke Makinwa on her latest podcast episode. At the very beginning of the interview, she stressed that the podcast was the very first one she had ever been on because she had turned down previous requests.

Ojo attributed her standpoint to the numerous times her statements during interviews were taken out of context or misconstrued, and according to her, it affected her greatly.

She said, "I have turned down so many, for me my controversies started when I granted a lot of interviews back then and a lot of things were taken out of context and it kind of affected how I feel. So because of that I just don't like to grant interviews. A lot of times you say one thing and the blogs are putting out another thing and you're like 'That's not what I meant', but how many people do you want to start explaining yourself to?"

Going further, Ojo noted that she prefers to tell her stories herself on her page or social media pages, to avoid being misunderstood. She stressed that she is not a fan of how some blogs twist her words from her interviews to suit a narrative, so she decided to stop granting interviews.

"I like to tell my stories myself and I tell them how I want them and you pick it from my page or how I've been able to tell my story. Then I know it's coming from me. The blogs mislead the people and that just discouraged me, like I can't be doing this," She continued.

The actress also stressed that she does not grant interviews because she's usually booked and busy and does not have the time.

See the interview below:

