The former model and wife to Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna made this known via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. According to her, for some women, it requires little or no skill to actually steal man.

"Why do some females think it's a big deal to take someone else's man? It doesn't even take some special skills. Come collect imma dash u free of charge. Making a big deal of small irrelevant things since 1432 ah ah," she wrote.

If you are an ardent follower and reader of IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia Lareinaa's take on topics like this, then you won't be shocked by this latest post. You'd be surprised how liberal they are about certain topics, especially those that concern relationships and marriages.

A few months ago, Sonia Lareinaa in one of her numerous relationship Instagram post revealed that a woman needs to be spoiled no matter how much she makes.

The Colombian born model made this known on her Instagram page on Friday, November 29, 2018. According to her, it is wrong for men to want a submissive wife but still want her to have equal responsibilities in the home.

"I don't care how much you make or how much u earn sis, or how strong you are to stand for yourself-you still deserve to be SPOILED and treated like a lady, a queen that you are by any man who wants to tap into your blessing, time and space..." she wrote.

It's a known fact that Sonia Lareinaa is a vocal person as she has always left out her feelings to different social topics, especially when it comes to relationships.