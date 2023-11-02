He was my school father - Made Kuti's wife Indeoye on how they met

Speaking with Bella Naija during their wedding Yesterday November 1, 2023, the blushing bride stated that they met in secondary school and at the time Made was her school father. They were good friends at the time and after graduation, they parted ways until seven years after when the singer returned from London after graduating from university.

She said, “We met in high school. Funny story. He was my schoolfather. He was a very good schoolfather. We didn’t talk again after high school until much later, while I was in university. After he graduated, we became Facebook friends first. Then, from Facebook friends, he came back to Nigeria in 2018. That’s when we began dating and here we are."

When asked the same question about how they met, Made reiterated his bride's story noting that they picked up their friendship quite easily because of their history. Shortly after in 2020, their relationship started.

"About seven years later, in 2018 like she said I came back from Uni and had just graduated and it picked up from there, we had history and a bright future apparently," said Made with a wide smile on his face.