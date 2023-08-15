ADVERTISEMENT
He is just using my name to prosper - TG Omori on beef with Blaqbonez

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

We rise by lifting others, right?

TG Omori believes that Blaqbonez used his name to become relevant.
TG Omori believes that Blaqbonez used his name to become relevant.

Recently a guest on the trendy Zero Conditions Podcast, he talked about his career as a successful music director and touched on the topic of his online beef with Emeka Akumefule, aka Blaqbonez.

The director insinuated that the singer's career only took off after their online fights but he was okay with it.

He said, "Blaqbonez is just trying to use me to prosper. And he is my guy, so I will let him shine. 'Emeka must shine.'"

TG Omori became the youngest music director in Nigeria after graduating from the PEFTI film institute at age 20.
TG Omori became the youngest music director in Nigeria after graduating from the PEFTI film institute at age 20. Pulse Nigeria

Going on, the award winning director asserted that the rivalry between both of them began after the rapper decided to direct his music video for his hit song Back In Uni’ by himself.

This supposedly happened after refusing to pay Omori’s outrageous fee. The sought after music director is of the opinion that the singer has been using his name to stay relevant.

In his words, "Blaqbonez's biggest video was the TG Omori's banter; 'Back In Uni.' Everybody was trying to watch the video because he added TG. If you can't afford TG Omori, you use TG Omori's name."

Blaqbonez' Back In Uni Music Video was released in 2022
Blaqbonez' Back In Uni Music Video was released in 2022 Pulse Nigeria
However, he mentioned that he did not mind that Blaqbonez was riding on his name, so far he remained respectful. In his opinion, the singer's career took off after their online banter and he would continue to let him shine because 'we rise by lifting others'.

Concluding, the director noted that he and the singer are guys and have been on good terms since burying the hatchet after their online dispute.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

