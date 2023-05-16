TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, Omori announced his intention to embark on a remarkable feat. Inspired by the recent news of Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef who set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, Omori revealed his plan to break the record for the longest video shoot. He aims to achieve this by filming extensively across Nigeria.

He wrote, "Abi make I break record use the whole country shoot one video."

This comes after chef Hilda Baci surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Lata Tondon set a record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, but the Nigerian chef blew past that record at 7:46 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, clocking 87 hours and 46 minutes.