
TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

Babatunde Lawal

With this bold aspiration, TG Omori demonstrates his determination to push boundaries and make a mark in the entertainment industry.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, Omori announced his intention to embark on a remarkable feat. Inspired by the recent news of Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef who set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, Omori revealed his plan to break the record for the longest video shoot. He aims to achieve this by filming extensively across Nigeria.

He wrote, "Abi make I break record use the whole country shoot one video."

This comes after chef Hilda Baci surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Lata Tondon set a record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, but the Nigerian chef blew past that record at 7:46 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, clocking 87 hours and 46 minutes.

The 27-year-old cooked nonstop from 4 pm on Thursday, May 11, until over 10 pm yesterday, May 15, to reach her record goal of over 100 hours.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

