Artist: Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez returns with new single 'Back In Uni'
Sensational rapper Blaqbonez has returned with a new single he calls 'Back in Uni'. The single is one of the lead single in anticipation of his next album 'Young Preacher'.
Read Also
Song Title: Back In Uni
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: October 7th, 2022
Producer: JAE5
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 31 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: Rapper Blaqbonez returns with a new single that captures his many escapade as a student back in the university were he left a trail of heart broken women in his wake. The single is produced by celebrated UK producer JAE5 who delivers a bouncy swing beat for Blaqbonez to lay his smooth bars.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng