Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2022

Details: Kizz Daniel & Tekno's 'Buga' is one of the biggest songs out of Africa in 2022 as it cross borders and captivated listeners across multiple countries. The single has emerged as the most searched song in Nigeria on Google in 2022 which is a testament to its appeal and success.
Kizz Daniel's mega hit 'Buga' has emerged as the most searched song on Google in Nigeria in 2022 after enjoying massive commercial success.
'Buga' leads others hit singles that has sound tracked the year including Mavin's 'Overdose', Asake's 'Terminator', Rema's 'Calm Down', and Carter Efe's 'Machala'.
See the top 10 most searched songs on Google in Nigeria in 2022
1. Buga - Kizz Daniel ft Tekno
2. Overdose - Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce
3. Machala - Carter Efe ft Berri Tiga
4. Calm Down - Rema
5. Rush - Ayra Starr
6. Terminator - Asake
7. Girlfriend - Ruger
8. Finesse - Pheelz ft BNXN
9. How are you my friend - Johnny Drille
10. Cough - Kizz Daniel
