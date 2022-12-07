ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kizz Daniel's mega hit 'Buga' has emerged as the most searched song on Google in Nigeria in 2022 after enjoying massive commercial success.

Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel

Details: Kizz Daniel & Tekno's 'Buga' is one of the biggest songs out of Africa in 2022 as it cross borders and captivated listeners across multiple countries. The single has emerged as the most searched song in Nigeria on Google in 2022 which is a testament to its appeal and success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

'Buga' leads others hit singles that has sound tracked the year including Mavin's 'Overdose', Asake's 'Terminator', Rema's 'Calm Down', and Carter Efe's 'Machala'.

See the top 10 most searched songs on Google in Nigeria in 2022

1. Buga - Kizz Daniel ft Tekno

2. Overdose - Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce

3. Machala - Carter Efe ft Berri Tiga

4. Calm Down - Rema

5. Rush - Ayra Starr

6. Terminator - Asake

7. Girlfriend - Ruger

8. Finesse - Pheelz ft BNXN

9. How are you my friend - Johnny Drille

10. Cough - Kizz Daniel

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2022

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2022

Oxlade is the most searched artist on Google in Nigeria in 2022

Oxlade is the most searched artist on Google in Nigeria in 2022

Man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs to spend 21 years behind bars

Man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs to spend 21 years behind bars

AV's 'Thug Love' is strikingly familiar [Pulse Album Review]

AV's 'Thug Love' is strikingly familiar [Pulse Album Review]

Flytime Festival tickets for December concerts go on sale

Flytime Festival tickets for December concerts go on sale

Broda Shaggi begs African fathers to hug their children

Broda Shaggi begs African fathers to hug their children

Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100

Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100

ICPC arrests, detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement

ICPC arrests, detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asake

Asake apologizes to Birmingham fans for late appearance

Blaqbones (YouTube)

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

Oladips, Wizkid

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor