'Harry Potter' actress Dame Maggie Smith dies at age 89

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Potterheads, it's time to put our wands up for Professor Minerva McGonagall.

British actress Dame Maggie Smith in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. The Oscar-winner has died at age 89.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
British actress Dame Maggie Smith in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. The Oscar-winner has died at age 89.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

According to Sky News, the actress died in the hospital surrounded by loved ones, and the news of her passing was announced by her children Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens.

In a statement, they said: "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall.Warner Bros. Pictures
Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall.Warner Bros. Pictures Business Insider USA
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," they added.

She was popularly known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the seven Harry Potter films and won an Oscar in the Best Actress category for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and also Best Supporting Actress for California Suite in 1978.

Maggie Smith as Mother Superior and Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act.Touchstone Pictures
Maggie Smith as Mother Superior and Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier in "Sister Act."Touchstone Pictures Business Insider USA

Hugh Bonneville, who co-starred in Downton Abbey with Dame Maggie, paid tribute, saying, “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

