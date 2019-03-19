Hailey Baldwin reportedly calls in divorce lawyers 6 months after marriage to Justin Bieber

According to MIRROR, Hailey has gone as far as consulting divorce lawyers as she struggles to deal with husband Justin’s ‘erratic’ behaviour.

“Hailey’s been nothing but supportive of Justin since they got married, but she says he keeps going AWOL on her and saying he needs space. She doesn’t understand why they can’t just enjoy their life together. Now she feels like she’s running out of options, so she’s sounding out divorce lawyers, just to be prepared,” sources close to MIRROR revealed.

The source also revealed that she doesn’t want to serve him divorce papers while he’s struggling, but at the same time she has to look after herself, too. It would be recalled that Justin Bieber checked into a health facility after falling into depression.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a secret court wedding back in 2018 and have been planning to have their mother of all fairy tale wedding. The bad news is that the wedding has been postponed on several occasions making us wonder if it would ever take place.

Third time's a charm as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin postpone wedding again

Earlier in January, it was revealed that Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin had postponed their wedding for the third time. The couple according to TMZ has decided to move the dates of their wedding for the second time. Sources close to TMZ say that the couple informed all 300 guests that they won't be having a wedding in March as planned.

The reason behind the new change is that fact that some of Justin's relatives won't be able to make it right in time for the wedding which proposed to take place on the weekend of his birthday.

However, the couple has since gone back to the drawing board to pick a suitable date for the wedding. They plan to fix the date at a time when all the guest will be available. It is also reported that they might eventually have a destination wedding.