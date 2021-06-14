RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American singer Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have secretly married

Odion Okonofua

Rumour has it that they tied the knot at Shelton's private ranch in California.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton [Instagram/GwenStefani]

There is a report that American singers Gwen Stefani and her fiance, Blake Shelton may have secretly gotten married.

According to PageSix, the mother of three was spotted over the weekend with Shelton at his sprawling ranch in Santa Monica, California.

A source close to the couple has previously said Shelton built a chapel on the grounds of the ranch and that they planned to use it for their wedding ceremony.

Gwen Stefani, fiance Blake Shelton and her 7-year-old son, Apollo. [PageSix]
She was seen wearing a wedding band with her engagement ring while attending a children’s sporting event with her son.

Stefani sports a diamond band with her engagement ring. [PageSix]
The music star had posted a photo on her Instagram page on Saturday, June 12, 2021, which had “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED” at the top of the image.

There had been worries about their wedding ceremony holding over religious doctrines.

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of American music talent show 'The Voice' in 2015.

She was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and they have three sons together.

Shelton was married to country singer Miranda Lambert.

Odion Okonofua

