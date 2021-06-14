American singer Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have secretly married

According to PageSix, the mother of three was spotted over the weekend with Shelton at his sprawling ranch in Santa Monica, California.

A source close to the couple has previously said Shelton built a chapel on the grounds of the ranch and that they planned to use it for their wedding ceremony.

She was seen wearing a wedding band with her engagement ring while attending a children’s sporting event with her son.

The music star had posted a photo on her Instagram page on Saturday, June 12, 2021, which had “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED” at the top of the image.

There had been worries about their wedding ceremony holding over religious doctrines.

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of American music talent show 'The Voice' in 2015.

She was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and they have three sons together.